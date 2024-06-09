Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
A Towering Mountain
The tower of the church in nearby Piano di Coreglia.
The bishop of Lucca visited this week and held the service here today. I sang in the choir with five other men and twenty five women!
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
0
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3175
photos
49
followers
65
following
Tags
mountain
,
church
,
italy
,
tower
,
tuscany
,
piano di coreglia
365 Project
close