A Towering Mountain by will_wooderson
A Towering Mountain

The tower of the church in nearby Piano di Coreglia.
The bishop of Lucca visited this week and held the service here today. I sang in the choir with five other men and twenty five women!
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
