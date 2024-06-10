Previous
Tiger Among the Flowers by will_wooderson
Photo 3176

Tiger Among the Flowers

Another neighbour's cat who thinks he owns the garden!!
He's called "Tigre" i.e. Tiger. Or Tigger!

Spotted through the window while I was at my lapotp this morning...
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beverley ace
Lovely visitor to start your day. Beautiful photo
June 10th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Stalking a pansy?!
June 10th, 2024  
