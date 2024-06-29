Sign up
Previous
Photo 3183
A Great Deal of Hollyhocks
On the beach at Deal, a town between Ramsgate and Dover.
It was a glorious day and children were happily splashing in the sea!
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
29th June 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
kent
,
deal
,
hollyhocks
,
a great deal of hollyhocks
JackieR
ace
Hollyhocks at the beach? What fun
June 30th, 2024
