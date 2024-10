A Very Bookish Wedding

The owner of the village bookshop, Alba Donati, finally tied the knot at age 64 to her partner Pierpaolo, who is ten years her junior!



I was tasked with providing the organ music. At the bride and groom's insistence, this included The Ode To Joy (fine!), Hallelujah by Leonoard Cohen (bit gloomy) and the theme to the 2nd World War film La Vita è Bella aka Life is Beautiful (don't ask me why!).