Previous
Photo 3221
Swimming In The Mountains
I didn't, actually! I just sneaked a look at a pool in the neighbourhood...
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
swimming pool
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
swimming in the mountains
