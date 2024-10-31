Sign up
Photo 3222
Tasteful Halloween-Style Courtyard!
The house of Piero and Francesca, who live on the main street in Lucignana. They always have a neat arrangement of things in their front courtyard.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
italy
halloween
tuscany
lucignana
via della chiesa
tasteful halloween-style courtyard
piero and francesca
front courtyard
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks very tastefully decorated
November 2nd, 2024
