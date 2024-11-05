Previous
The village cemetery on All Saints Day by will_wooderson
The village cemetery on All Saints Day

The cemetery outside Lucignana.

Nobody could complain that their deceased relatives don't have a good view of the mountains!
5th November 2024

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Dorothy ace
Beautiful, so well kept, I hope it always will be.
November 17th, 2024  
