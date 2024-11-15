Sign up
Photo 3227
Vincent Van Aubergine
The black ear is REAL!
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Tags
vincent van aubergine
,
an aubergine with an ear
JackieR
ace
laughing loudly as I type!!
November 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo fun and fabulous…
November 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
LOL!😂!
November 17th, 2024
Michelle
So funny!
November 17th, 2024
