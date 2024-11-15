Previous
Next
Vincent Van Aubergine by will_wooderson
Photo 3227

Vincent Van Aubergine

The black ear is REAL!
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
laughing loudly as I type!!
November 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo fun and fabulous…
November 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
LOL!😂!
November 17th, 2024  
Michelle
So funny!
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise