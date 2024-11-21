Previous
Oncoming Clouds... by will_wooderson
Oncoming Clouds...

Taken this morning, looking towards the Apuan Alps.

Now, at 4 pm, it is grey, misty and raining solidly!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
John Falconer ace
Beautiful beautiful image.
November 21st, 2024  
