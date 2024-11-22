A Young Ninety-Year-Old

Mauro on his ninetieth birthday, with his grand-daughter Angela.

He has been a good friend over the nearly 30 years since my parents bought the house in Lucignana. He is a "do-it-all" kind of guy, skilled in plumbing, electrics and general building work, and has helped us out a lot over the years.



His birthday was dramatically preceded by a teriffic storm the night before which brought a layer of tiles off one side of the church directly opposite his house! Work is already underway to repair the roof...