Brass Band Blasting Away by will_wooderson
Photo 3231

Brass Band Blasting Away

There was a very lively performance by a local brass band in church on Sunday.

They played so loudly they practically blew the rest of the tiles off the church roof!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
