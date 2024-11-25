Previous
Christmassy Succulent by will_wooderson
Photo 3232

Christmassy Succulent

A succulent that does nothing at all for 95% of the year and then suddenly produces bright red flowers!

Through the window you can see the hermitage across the valley.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
