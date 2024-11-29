Sign up
Photo 3235
Mist-erious Morning
This is how the day often starts now we're into winter!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
3
2
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
mountains
,
italy
,
valley
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
misty valley
,
mist-erious morning
,
view from the garden early in the morning
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
November 29th, 2024
Fisher Family
Beautiful - I love the mist in the valleys - fav!
Ian
November 29th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Stunning, would love to witness this view for real - fav
November 29th, 2024
