Mist-erious Morning by will_wooderson
Mist-erious Morning

This is how the day often starts now we're into winter!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beautiful picture
November 29th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - I love the mist in the valleys - fav!

Ian
November 29th, 2024  
Stunning, would love to witness this view for real - fav
November 29th, 2024  
