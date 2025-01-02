Previous
A Well Lit Teddy by will_wooderson
Photo 3245

A Well Lit Teddy

Sparkling away in a small square in Lucca!
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely fun sparkly happy photo … I bet the teddy is very popular.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
