Photo 3246
Puccini's Piano
Yes, the piano played by that famous composer, Giacomo Puccini!
This is in his birth house in Lucca. Above the piano you can also see a painting of Giacomo's grandfather, Domenico Puccini.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
4th January 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lucca
,
giacomo puccini's piano
,
giacomo puccini's birth house
,
casa natale di giacomo puccini
