Previous
Next
Puccini's Piano by will_wooderson
Photo 3246

Puccini's Piano

Yes, the piano played by that famous composer, Giacomo Puccini!

This is in his birth house in Lucca. Above the piano you can also see a painting of Giacomo's grandfather, Domenico Puccini.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact