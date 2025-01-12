Previous
Last of Lucignana for a while... by will_wooderson
Last of Lucignana for a while...

Taken in the garden this morning.

Now sitting in Pisa airport waiting for flight to London, dreading the icy weather there!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
What a fabulous view, I would stay there if I were you!!
January 12th, 2025  
You’ll be back!
January 12th, 2025  
Such a beautiful scenery
January 12th, 2025  
