Harbouring People by will_wooderson
Photo 3251

Harbouring People

Two guys going about their boat business.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
One of them looks part of the Special Boat Services.
January 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Looks like a wonderful place to go walkabout! So much to see.
January 17th, 2025  
