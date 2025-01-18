Previous
Whatcha Lookin' At Me For? by will_wooderson
Whatcha Lookin' At Me For?

A peeved off lady of Arles, in the Van Gogh exhibition at the National Gallery, London.
18th January 2025

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Michelle
Very colourful painting
January 19th, 2025  
