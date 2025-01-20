Previous
Sunset Harbour on Blue Monday by will_wooderson
Photo 3254

Sunset Harbour on Blue Monday

The third Monday of January is said to be the "most depressing day of the year" - cold, grey, back to work, children back to school!

I refused to be depressed however: got travel insurance for my holiday in ten days' time, did some work, went for a brisk walk. And bought luxury pizza at Waitrose supermarket for dinner!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I love the chilli prawn pizza they do!
A beautiful sky
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact