Previous
Photo 3255
A Pigeon's Eye View
Pigeon looking at the King George IV Obelisk in Ramsgate harbour!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Tags
harbour
kent
thanet
ramsgate
ramsgate harbour
a pigeon's eye view
king george iv obelisk
Judith Johnson
An attractive view. I hope the pigeon appreciates it!
January 21st, 2025
