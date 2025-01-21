Previous
A Pigeon's Eye View by will_wooderson
Photo 3255

A Pigeon's Eye View

Pigeon looking at the King George IV Obelisk in Ramsgate harbour!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
891% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
An attractive view. I hope the pigeon appreciates it!
January 21st, 2025  
