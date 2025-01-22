Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
Westwards Horizon
On the "west cliff" of Ramsgate, looking, well, to the west!
Deal is the next main town along the coast, about 15 miles away, followed by Dover, approximately another 15 miles further on.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
20th January 2025 4:05pm
Tags
coast
,
kent
,
west cliff
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
westwards horizon
,
not far from deal
Michelle
Beautiful coloured capture
January 22nd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful serene shot and sky
January 22nd, 2025
