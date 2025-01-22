Previous
Westwards Horizon by will_wooderson
Westwards Horizon

On the "west cliff" of Ramsgate, looking, well, to the west!

Deal is the next main town along the coast, about 15 miles away, followed by Dover, approximately another 15 miles further on.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Michelle
Beautiful coloured capture
January 22nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful serene shot and sky
January 22nd, 2025  
