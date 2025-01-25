Sign up
Photo 3259
Temptation to Swim?
I'd love to say this is a beach on a tropical island but actually it's just the beach at Ramsgate i.e. on the Channel!
That said... I will be going on holiday to Mauritius in a few days time...
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3
1
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
ramsgate sands
,
almost a tropical sight
,
tempting you to swim
,
sandy shore
Judith Johnson
ace
It still looks very inviting
January 26th, 2025
