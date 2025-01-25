Previous
Temptation to Swim? by will_wooderson
Photo 3259

Temptation to Swim?

I'd love to say this is a beach on a tropical island but actually it's just the beach at Ramsgate i.e. on the Channel!

That said... I will be going on holiday to Mauritius in a few days time...
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

william wooderson

Judith Johnson ace
It still looks very inviting
January 26th, 2025  
