Previous
Photo 3260
Welcome to Mauritius!
Almost thought wouldn't get here. Flight delayed 3 hours due to a technical fault!
Staying in a pleasant flat a short walk from a sandy beach, on the south west side of the island.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
