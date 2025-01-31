Previous
Welcome to Mauritius! by will_wooderson
Photo 3260

Welcome to Mauritius!

Almost thought wouldn't get here. Flight delayed 3 hours due to a technical fault!

Staying in a pleasant flat a short walk from a sandy beach, on the south west side of the island.
william wooderson

