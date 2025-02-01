Previous
Warm Waters... by will_wooderson
Photo 3261

Warm Waters...

At nearby La Preneuse beach. A pleasant spot to swim amongst the boats!

Typical sad problem of bleached coral, however: there are lots of pieces of white coral washed up on shore.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful scenic capture. The water looks so inviting and warm.
February 1st, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such a gorgeous scene & composition. Looks so inviting!
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact