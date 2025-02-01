Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3261
Warm Waters...
At nearby La Preneuse beach. A pleasant spot to swim amongst the boats!
Typical sad problem of bleached coral, however: there are lots of pieces of white coral washed up on shore.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3261
photos
53
followers
67
following
893% complete
View this month »
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st January 2025 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
mauritius
,
warm waters
,
la preneuse
,
south west mauritius
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful scenic capture. The water looks so inviting and warm.
February 1st, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Such a gorgeous scene & composition. Looks so inviting!
February 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close