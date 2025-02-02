Sign up
Photo 3262
A Mauritian Mountain
The landscape is both beautiful and surreal here!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
365
SM-G973F
3rd February 2025 4:25pm
mauritius
mauritian mountain
