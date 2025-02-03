Eureka Maison Creole

Visited this remarkable house today. It is entirely made of wood and has 109 windows and doors (and no corridors).



The estate's unusual name is believed to have been the reaction of Eugène Le Clézio when he successfully bid to purchase the house at auction in 1856.



A former sugar plantation, the grounds are now home to many endemic and exotic species of plants and birds. Indeed, while savouring an excellent Creole lunch on the veranda, some resident bulbul and fody birds made it abundantly clear they wanted a bite of the action!