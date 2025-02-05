Sign up
Previous
Photo 3265
La Prairie beach
Went here for a spot of snorkelling.
Shallow waters with reef twenty metres from the shore. Lots of zebra fish, a razor fish and a few Picasso fish, among others!
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
beach
,
mauritius
,
la prairie
,
good for snorkelling
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
February 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I can see why they call it La Prairie. Used to snorkel in Hawaii.
February 5th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
Looks so quiet
February 5th, 2025
