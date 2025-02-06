Previous
Next
View from Ile Aux Aigrettes by will_wooderson
Photo 3266

View from Ile Aux Aigrettes

The island is used as a research centre and giant tortoises are kept and bred and plants grown here to be taken to other parts of Mauritius.

Met several tortoises 120 years old!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact