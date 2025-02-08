Previous
Amazonian Water Lilies by will_wooderson
Photo 3268

Amazonian Water Lilies

The Amazonian Water Lily is the second largest in the water lily family.

This is the Grand Bassin pond in the Botanical Garden at Pamplemousse, north of Mauritius.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact