Previous
Photo 3268
Amazonian Water Lilies
The Amazonian Water Lily is the second largest in the water lily family.
This is the Grand Bassin pond in the Botanical Garden at Pamplemousse, north of Mauritius.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
0
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3268
photos
53
followers
68
following
895% complete
View this month »
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
8th February 2025 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
botanical garden
,
water lily
,
pamplemousse
,
amazonian water lily
,
grand bassin
