Chateau de Labourdonnais by will_wooderson
Photo 3269

Chateau de Labourdonnais

Looking out towards the back garden.

The house was built in the neoclassical style in the mid 19th century and a Mauritian family lived here for 150 years. It was then fully renovated and opened to the public.

There are also orchards where they grow mangoes and grapefruit: got to taste both in the form of refreshing juices!
william wooderson

Nigel Rogers ace
Neat POV
February 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2025  
