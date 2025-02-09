Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3269
Chateau de Labourdonnais
Looking out towards the back garden.
The house was built in the neoclassical style in the mid 19th century and a Mauritian family lived here for 150 years. It was then fully renovated and opened to the public.
There are also orchards where they grow mangoes and grapefruit: got to taste both in the form of refreshing juices!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3269
photos
53
followers
68
following
895% complete
View this month »
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
8th February 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mauritius
,
chateau de labourdonnais
,
domaine de labourdonnais
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat POV
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close