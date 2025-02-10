Previous
Deerly beloved wallpaper by will_wooderson
Deerly beloved wallpaper

When the chateau (see previous picture) was renovated, the wallpaper in the dining room was badly damaged and had to be painstakingly removed, put on backing paper and partially repainted before being put on again!
william wooderson

