On the waterfront at Port Louis by will_wooderson
Photo 3270

On the waterfront at Port Louis

Only found out this morning that today is a public holiday: it's a Tamil-Hindu festival called Thaipusam.

As a result many shops were shut and the museums too! So will be returning tomorrow to see more.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beverley ace
Beautiful colours and super PoV… maybe you’ll see some religious events.
February 11th, 2025  
