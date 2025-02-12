Previous
An organic transaction by will_wooderson
Photo 3271

An organic transaction

Produce fresh from the land - I hope!

At the central market in Port Louis. I took this from the upper level where spices and textiles are sold.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beverley ace
Lovely herbs and colourful fruits, bet upstairs was fun too…
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Super photo, colours, action and delicious!
So many veggies that I have no idea what they are.
February 12th, 2025  
