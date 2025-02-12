Sign up
Previous
Photo 3271
An organic transaction
Produce fresh from the land - I hope!
At the central market in Port Louis. I took this from the upper level where spices and textiles are sold.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
2
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3271
photos
53
followers
68
following
896% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
11th February 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
central market
,
fruit and veg
,
port louis
,
mauritius
,
an organic transaction
Beverley
ace
Lovely herbs and colourful fruits, bet upstairs was fun too…
February 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Super photo, colours, action and delicious!
So many veggies that I have no idea what they are.
February 12th, 2025
So many veggies that I have no idea what they are.