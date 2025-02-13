Previous
A Phenomenal Ficus by will_wooderson
A Phenomenal Ficus

Giant ficus tree in the garden of the natural history museum in Port Louis.

In the museum saw a complete skeleton of a dodo in a room exploring the life and extinction of this poor fated creature...

Flight back to London Gatwick tonight. Sigh!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

william wooderson

