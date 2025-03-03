Previous
Next
Get Drunk, Lose Your Letters by will_wooderson
Photo 3279

Get Drunk, Lose Your Letters

I suppose!

In the Bottega del Fattore (literally, the farmer's store) where I go regularly to get a few small demijohns filled up with wine. Their Chardonnay is particularly good!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Th ts an i tresti g sh t..........
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact