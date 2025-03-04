Previous
Orchid Heaven by will_wooderson
Orchid Heaven

An unusual orchid in amongst a load of gift-wrapped options in a local nursery.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

John ace
Oh my goodness!! This is an absolute pageant, a veritable cornucopia, of color. I love it! Pure photo art! :)
March 5th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, so vibrant.
March 5th, 2025  
