Rainbow For Hire? by will_wooderson
Photo 3282

Rainbow For Hire?

A full rainbow after heavy rains.
Floods in parts of Tuscany, including Florence, though fortunately not here...

The writing on the van:
If you see me, I work! Hire Me.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
