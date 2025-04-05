Sign up
Photo 3288
The White Shade of Green
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
5th April 2025 4:07pm
Tags
white
,
green
,
italy
,
garden
,
valley
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shades of greens, an uplifting & amazingly beautiful photo.
The white flowers are enchanting
April 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful countryside.
April 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
“Oh, just a whiter shade of pale
Then turned a whiter shade of pale“
Brought back memories of the song by Procol Harum ! 😊
April 12th, 2025
The white flowers are enchanting
Then turned a whiter shade of pale“
Brought back memories of the song by Procol Harum ! 😊