Photo 3290
Think Pink!
Cherry tree in flower outside the walls of the nearby hilltop town of Barga.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
barga
,
hilltop town
,
cherry tree in flower
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous coloured blossom
April 14th, 2025
