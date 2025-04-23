Previous
Untiled Roof and Mountain Village by will_wooderson
Photo 3295

Untiled Roof and Mountain Village

I think the lack of tiles is due to a fierce wind about a week ago!
The village up the mountain is called Gioviano
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
