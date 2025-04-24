Previous
Bushy Hermitage by will_wooderson
Bushy Hermitage

The hermitage of San Ansano across the valley.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beverley ace
Wonderful sunshine warming your colourful leaves… quite magnificent. Wonderful view ahead… very beautiful place to be…
April 24th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture, I like how the sun is illuminating the leaves
April 24th, 2025  
