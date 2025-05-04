Sign up
Previous
Photo 3297
Beautiful Barga
The nearby hilltop town of Barga. Visited with a cousin and her husband who came for a short break.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
italy
tuscany
barga
hill-top town
JackieR
Looks so beautifully colourful
May 12th, 2025
william wooderson
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you Jackie! Yes it is a very photogenic town. I took this from outside the cathedral at the very top of the hill.
May 12th, 2025
