Previous
Beautiful Barga by will_wooderson
Photo 3297

Beautiful Barga

The nearby hilltop town of Barga. Visited with a cousin and her husband who came for a short break.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks so beautifully colourful
May 12th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you Jackie! Yes it is a very photogenic town. I took this from outside the cathedral at the very top of the hill.
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact