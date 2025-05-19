Sign up
Photo 3302
The Priory Church of Lady St Mary
In the town of Wareham, where I stayed while in Dorset for my cousin's wedding!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3303
photos
53
followers
68
following
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
19th May 2025 10:59am
Tags
dorset
,
wareham
,
the priory church of lady st mary
