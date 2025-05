The House of Thomas Hardy

Mr. Hardy was not only a writer - he was also an architect and designed this, his house himself; and he loved his garden and was considered very "green" for his times on account, too, for his stance against fox hunting which he considered a cruel sport.



This house is by Max Gate in the outskirts of Dorchester, in Dorset (UK). I visited it with an old schoolfriend and we were both most impressed!