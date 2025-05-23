Previous
Winterstoke Gardens by will_wooderson
Photo 3305

Winterstoke Gardens

The gardens, on the east cliff of Ramsgate, are beautifully tended by a team of volunteers. These are just some of the many different types of flower on display!
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
