Photo 3306
Spooky Train?
A bit of colour play!
This is one of the fun things for kids on "70s day" in Broadstairs (when there was also an Abba tribute female duo at the bandstand).
24th May 2025
24th May 25
0
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3312
photos
52
followers
68
following
907% complete
View this month »
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
24th May 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
broadstairs
,
thanet
,
spooky train
,
runaway train
,
70s day
