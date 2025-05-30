Previous
Surreal Time in St George's by will_wooderson
Photo 3309

Surreal Time in St George's

The display indicates the time remaining of the loop of a soundtrack - a curious clicking-and-murmuring-of-voices type of "music". It was part of a fund-raising event, with soup and tea also on offer for a fee.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
