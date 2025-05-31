Previous
Little Boats returning from Dunkirk by will_wooderson
Photo 3310

Little Boats returning from Dunkirk

These were some of the boats that had set off from Ramsgate in 1940 to rescue soldiers at Dunkirk. The journey was repeated in commemoration of the event, and this is them coming back (on the 31st of May).
31st May 2025 31st May 25

william wooderson

will_wooderson

