Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3310
Little Boats returning from Dunkirk
These were some of the boats that had set off from Ramsgate in 1940 to rescue soldiers at Dunkirk. The journey was repeated in commemoration of the event, and this is them coming back (on the 31st of May).
31st May 2025
31st May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3312
photos
52
followers
68
following
907% complete
View this month »
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st May 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
little boats
,
returning from dunkirk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close