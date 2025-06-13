Previous
A Doggy Bench by will_wooderson
Photo 3313

A Doggy Bench

An irresistible sight for a photographer in Ellington Park, Ramsgate.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Susan Wakely ace
A great viewpoint for the dog.
June 16th, 2025  
