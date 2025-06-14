Previous
Dinner in a Picturesque Setting! by will_wooderson
Photo 3314

Dinner in a Picturesque Setting!

Visited a friend for dinner in his well-decorated courtyard-garden. He lives in the St Lawrence district of Ramsgate, a stone's throw from the church of the same name.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Susan Wakely ace
Cute cosy garden.
June 16th, 2025  
